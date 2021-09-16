Maha: One dead in fire in Pune industrial area

One person was killed and some people were feared trapped after a major fire broke out at a unit in an industrial estate in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, officials said.

According to fire brigade officials, they got a call at 10.20 am about the blaze in Bhau industrial area on Sinhagad Road. Eight fire brigade vehicles were the rushed to the spot, they said.

''One person is dead and some people are feared trapped,'' a fire brigade official said.

The flames were brought under control after about two hours, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

