Left Menu

Volcano erupts on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma

A volcano on Spains Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a week-long buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for some 1,000 people.The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the eruption on Cumbre Vieja, which last erupted in 1971.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:47 IST
Volcano erupts on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a week-long buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for some 1,000 people.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the eruption on Cumbre Vieja, which last erupted in 1971. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a point in the volcanic ridge where scientists had been closely following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. Tinges of red could be seen at the bottom of the black jets that shot rocks into the air.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight islands in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago. At their nearest point to Africa, they are 100 km (60 miles) from Morocco.

After days of what scientists call "an earthquake swarm," authorities on La Palma had already started to evacuate residents with reduced mobility Sunday shortly before ground broke open.

The area near the southern tip of the island is sparsely populated. Residents of the five nearby villages had already been told to be on alert and ready to leave their homes in case of an eruption.

A 3.8-magnitude quake was recorded before the eruption as vibrations from the seismic activity were felt on the surface.

The Scientific Committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan said stronger earthquakes "are likely to be felt and may cause damage to buildings." The committee of experts also noted that a stretch of the island's southwest coast was at risk for landslides and rock falls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021