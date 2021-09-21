Left Menu

Maha: IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms

The IMDs regional centre has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and issued the alert for one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Washim districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:47 IST
Maha: IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at few places. The IMD's regional centre has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and issued the alert for one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Washim districts for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Nagpur Collectorate and District Disaster Management Office have appealed to farmers and villagers living near dams to take necessary precautions, in view of the raise in water levels amid heavy showers. According to the IMD data, Nagpur has received 32 mm rains, Gadchiroli 36 mm, Washim 20 mm and Akola 19 mm rainfall in nine hours, ending at 5.30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021