MP: Five killed in lightning strikes in Morena, Betul

PTI | Morena/Betul | Updated: 21-09-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 21:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five men were killed and a woman injured in lightning strikes amid heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Morena and Betul districts on Tuesday, officials said.

The incidents occurred in Ambah town in Morena district and Bochanwadi village of Betul district, they said.

Three men, one of them a senior citizen, were killed when lightning struck at Porsa Square of Ambah, as heavy rains lashed the region in the afternoon, said Ravindra Singh, the in-charge of Ambah police station. The deceased, who were stone sellers, were sitting in a hut at the time of the incident, he said, adding that some pigeons were also electrocuted. The men were taken to the civil hospital in town, where doctors declared them dead, the official said. Similarly, two men were killed and a woman sustained injuries when lightning struck in Bochanwadi village under Amla block, about 30 km from the district headquarters, an official said. The trio were struck by lightning amid heavy rains and thunderstorm in the village, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Ashok Narware said.

The two men, aged 39 and 40 years, were rushed to a hospital, where they died during treatment, while the 20-year-old woman is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

