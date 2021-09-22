Odd News Roundup: Tallest teen, fastest hair skipping among 2022 Guinness World Records

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 02:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

From the dog with the longest ears to the world's tallest teenager, Guinness World Records reveals its latest record breakers in the 2022 edition of the popular book. The annual publication, out on Thursday, features an array of records and feats, including the fastest walking on hands and the most skips over a person's own hair in 30 seconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

