Gujarat CM asks ministers, officials to attend to people grievances on 2 days in week

Presiding over his first Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, new Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel asked ministers and government officials to remain present in their offices on Mondays and Tuesdays to meet people as well as elected representatives coming with their grievances and public issues.

Patel made it clear ministers as well as officials of various departments must be available, except in unavoidable circumstances, in their offices on these two days so that people coming to Gandhinagar from far flung areas as well as MLAs and MPs can easily meet them and make representation about local issues and their grievances.

The new BJP chief minister assumed office last week.

''The CM told ministers and officials not to arrange any meeting or events on Mondays and Tuesdays so that they can attend MPs, MLAs and people, several of whom come from far flung areas to make a representation.

''This pro-people decision by our CM will ensure that visitors do not go back without getting their work done,'' said Revenue Minister and state government spokesperson Rajendra Trivedi.

In another decision, Patel asked government officials to attend visiting MLAs on a priority basis on Mondays and Tuesdays, Trivedi told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

In the past, it was noticed that officials used to ask visiting MLAs to wait outside their cabin instead of giving them priority, said Trivedi.

''Now, MLAs will not wait outside. Officials will have to let them in and do the needful after understanding the issue. This is applicable for only Mondays and Tuesdays.

''On remaining days, MLAs should take prior appointment with officials concerned. The CM has asked all officials to follow these instructions,'' he said.

Notably, several MLAs, including of the ruling BJP, had complained in the past that government officials do not listen to them. PTI PJT PD RSY RSY

