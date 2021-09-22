More rain in store for Bengal as Met Dept forecasts likely formation of low pressure area

The Met Department on Wednesday forecast the likely formation of a low pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal on September 24, even as several low-lying areas in and around the metropolis remain submerged following torrential rainfall earlier in the week.

The weatherman warned of downpour at one or two places in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur districts on September 26-27, and rain or thundershowers across most districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata.

The state government directed district administrations to put in place all arrangements to deal with the eventualities, a senior official said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the Myanmar coast, which is likely to move to northeast Bay of Bengal and intensify into a low pressure on September 24, the Met office said.

Kolkata recorded the heaviest one-day rainfall for September in 13 years - 142mm in 24 hours - on Monday, the Met office data showed.

Mukundapur where numerous hospitals are located, and Rahara where three members of a family were electrocuted in a waterlogged room on Tuesday, are among the places still submerged, officials said. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a virtual meeting with district magistrates, superintendents of police and irrigation department officials. ''The DMs, SPs and other officials have been asked to keep relief materials ready. They have been directed to move those residing in low lying areas and coastal regions to safe shelters. Flood centres have been readied for the purpose,'' an official said.

Instructions were also sent to the state and national disaster management teams to be cautious in case there is an emergency-like situation, he said.

