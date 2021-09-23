Amit Shah to address first mega cooperatives meet on Saturday; to outline govt's roadmap

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address the first mega conference on cooperatives to be held on Saturday in the national capital, where he is likely to outline the government's vision and roadmap for development of the sector.

This is the first Sehkarita Sammelan, or National Cooperative Conference, that Shah is scheduled to address as minister in-charge of the new Ministry of Cooperation, which was created in July this year with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country.

The conference -- to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium -- is being organised by cooperative bodies IFFCO, National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul, Sahakar Bharti, NAFED, KRIBHCO, among others.

Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma and International Cooperatives Alliance (Global) President Ariel Guarco will also be present at the event.

''This is the first big event (where) the minister will address the cooperatives and will share the government's vision and outline the roadmap for development of this sector in the country,'' the ministry's spokesperson told reporters.

This will be the first opportunity where the members of cooperatives will hear from the minister directly about the government's plan for the sector, the official said.

The event will see 2,000 members attending in person, while 8 crore will join virtually.

Around 3 million cooperatives from 110 countries associated with the International Cooperative Alliance (Global) are also expected to join virtually, an IFFCO official said.

This conference will also play an important role in strengthening Indian cooperatives on the global stage. It will also work towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', IFFCO said in a statement.

The ministry's core mantra is to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework and streamline the processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS), it added.

