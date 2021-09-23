Left Menu

Moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday leading to a sharp dip in the day temperatures.Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, received 31 mm of rain during the day.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:35 IST
Heavy rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab; mercury drops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday leading to a sharp dip in the day temperatures.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, received 31 mm of rain during the day. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, down eight notches against normal range, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report issued here.

In Haryana, Ambala received a heavy downpour (56 mm) after which day temperature dropped by seven notches below the normal to settle at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

Hisar's maximum settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal limits, after the town was lashed by 31 mm rain. Rohtak, which received 5 mm rain, recorded a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

In Punjab, Patiala, which received 120 mm of heavy downpour, recorded a high of 28.5 degrees Celsius, down five notches against the normal.

Amritsar, which received light rain during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal limits.

Ludhiana's maximum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, down nine notches after receiving 40 mm of rain.

Jalandhar, which also received heavy rains at 32 mm, recorded a high of 25 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

