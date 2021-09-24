Left Menu

MP: Illegal structures on govt land worth Rs 1,000cr razed in Indore

In a crackdown on land mafia, the administration in Madhya Pradeshs Indore on Friday demolished illegal structures, which had come up on 38 acres of government land, worth Rs 1,000 crore, in the city, an official said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:02 IST
In a crackdown on land mafia, the administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday demolished illegal structures, which had come up on 38 acres of government land, worth Rs 1,000 crore, in the city, an official said. The demolition drive was launched following a directive from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official said. “Under the drive, we demolished illegal constructions on 38 acres of government land at different places in Kanadia area of the city,” additional district magistrate (ADM) Pawan Jain told reporters here. The market value of the land freed of encroachments is Rs 1,000 crore, he said.

Two wedding venues that had come up illegally on government land were also razed under the drive jointly run by the district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and police, Jain said. As many as 90 big and small shops that had encroached on government land were torn down in Kanadia area, IMC deputy commissioner Sandeep Soni said.

The crackdown was initiated after the chief minister recently directed the local administration to launch a drive against land mafia to remove encroachments from government land.

