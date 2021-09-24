Himachal's Nalagarh to have industrial park for medical devices

Himachal Pradesh is set to build an industrial complex to manufacture medical devices, helped by a central government grant of Rs 100 crore.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the medical devices park will be developed over 265 hectares in Solan's Nalagarh at a cost of around Rs 267 crore and the state will get Rs 100 crore grant for it from the Centre, according to a statement.

The state is expecting an investment of over Rs 5,000 crore with a turnover of Rs 20,000 crore besides gainful employment for about 10,000 people, Thakur said. The CM said the park will be first in northern India, giving a boost to the second stage of industrialisation. Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for approving the park in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)