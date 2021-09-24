Left Menu

Colombia confiscates nearly 3,500 shark fins on their way to Hong Kong

Colombian authorities said on Friday they have confiscated a shipment of 3,493 shark fins which were to be illegally trafficked to Hong Kong from Bogota's airport. The shipment - packed in 10 packages and the product of illegal fishing - came from the municipality of Roldanillo, in Colombia's southwest, Bogota's environment secretary said. "The shipping company was who initially alerted environmental authorities and police," Secretary Carolina Urrutia said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:03 IST
Colombia confiscates nearly 3,500 shark fins on their way to Hong Kong

Colombian authorities said on Friday they have confiscated a shipment of 3,493 shark fins which were to be illegally trafficked to Hong Kong from Bogota's airport. Environmental authorities in the capital said the quantity of fins meant between 900 and 1,000 sharks between 1 and 5 meters (3 to 16 feet) in length would have to be killed.

In some countries shark fins are sold as having health benefits. The shipment - packed in 10 packages and the product of illegal fishing - came from the municipality of Roldanillo, in Colombia's southwest, Bogota's environment secretary said.

"The shipping company was who initially alerted environmental authorities and police," Secretary Carolina Urrutia said. "The police are taking samples to know exactly what species they are, but we know that there are more than three species of shark which exist in Colombian waters." The national police will handle the investigation, she added, and have asked the shipping company for all information on the sender and the shipment's final destination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021