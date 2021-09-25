SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

A SpaceX Cargo Dragon resupply ship filled with more than 4,600 pounds of supplies and valuable scientific experiments is geared up to leave the International Space Station for return to Earth next week on September 30th.

The spacecraft will undock from the Harmony module's forward international docking adapter on Thursday at 9:05 a.m. EDT. It will parachute to a splashdown off the coast of Florida several hours later for retrieval by SpaceX and NASA personnel.

The spacecraft's departure will air live on the NASA TV the agency's website, and the NASA app, beginning at 8:45 a.m. EDT.

The spacecraft was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on August 29 and arrived at the orbiting laboratory about 32 hours later. According to NASA, the SpaceX Cargo Dragon resupply ship will return valuable scientific investigations including: