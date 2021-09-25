Left Menu

Depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies; cyclone warning for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

It may move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by the evening of September 26, the IMD stated.Under its influence, the weatherman said that light to moderate showers at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 25-09-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 11:24 IST
Depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies; cyclone warning for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A depression over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression, with the IMD on Saturday noting that the weather system may further concentrate into a cyclonic storm and move towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The deep depression lay centered 510 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 590 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday.

''It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. It may move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by the evening of September 26,'' the IMD stated.

Under its influence, the weatherman said that light to moderate showers at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. There is also a likelihood of light to moderate showers at most places on Sunday with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Parts of north interior Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh may also experience heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Similarly, for September 27, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places over Odisha and Telangana and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal West Bengal.

It also predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal.

The wind speed may gradually increase to 70-80 kmph and gust up to 90 kmph on Sunday, the weather office said.

During the next three days, the sea condition will be rough to very rough and fishermen in Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh have been told not to venture into the east-central and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal from September 25 to September 27.

The IMD also predicted localized flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas due to torrential rain over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 26 and Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, has asked all district collectors to remain alert because of the weather forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021