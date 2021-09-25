Body of missing ODRAF personnel found

The death toll in the boat capsize during an elephant rescue operation in Mahanadi river rose to two on Saturday with the recovery of the body of a rescue team member in Odisha's Cuttack district, an official said.

The power boat, which was carrying six Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel to rescue the pachyderm, capsized on Friday at Mundali barrage near Cuttack city due to the strong current in the river, police said.

Television journalist Arindam Das, who was also in the boat along with a camera journalist, died in the incident, while ODRAF personnel Sitaram Murmu went missing.

"Just now received the following message from (the) ODRAF coordinator on the missing personnel, 'Sir Namaskar. Body of Sitaram Murmu just recovered at Kakhadi village near Dhabaleswar," Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena tweeted.

Meanwhile, the government has declared a compensation of Rs four lakh for Das, who had gone to the bank of Mahanadi river as part of his assignment. There is no trace of the elephant, which was part of a herd of about 11 jumbos that crossed the river early on Friday morning. The elephant was the lone one to be caught in the strong current. Local people spotted the animal after hearing its trumpets.

The rescue operation was halted following the boat capsize.

