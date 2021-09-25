Scoreboard: RR vs DC

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Livingstone b Sakariya 10 Shikhar Dhawan b Kartik Tyagi 8 Shreyas Iyer st Samson b Tewatia 43 Rishabh Pant b Mustafizur 24 Shimron Hetmyer c Sakariya b Mustafizur 28 Lalit Yadav not out 14 Axar Patel c Miller b Sakariya 12 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 6 Extras: (b 2, lb 1, w 6) 9 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs0) 154 Fall of wickets: 1/18 2/21 3/83 4/90 5/121 6/142 Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-22-2, Mahipal Lomror 1-0-5-0, Chetan Sakariya 4-0-33-2, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-40-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-34-0, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-17-1. More PTI PDS PDS

