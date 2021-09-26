Left Menu

Cyclone Gulab: PM speaks with Odisha, Andhra CMs, assures Centre's support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured them of the Centres support in facing the situation arising in the wake of cyclone Gulab.Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM NaveenOdisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity, Modi said in a tweet.Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody, he said.In another tweet, Modi said, Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:23 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
''Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody, he said.

In another tweet, Modi said, ''Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being.'' The landfall process of cyclone Gulab started on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

