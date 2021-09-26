Left Menu

Water level of Manjara river in Maha's Latur rises after heavy rains

Heavy rainfall in Latur district in Maharashtra over the past few days has caused the water level of the Manjara river to rise, with the local administration warning the people living along it to stay alert and not to venture into water.District collector Prithviraj B P on Sunday visited Bhadgaon, Ramjanpur, Omarga, Shivani, Bhatkheda, Bori and several other villages located along the Manjara river and took stock of the situation.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:35 IST
Water level of Manjara river in Maha's Latur rises after heavy rains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall in Latur district in Maharashtra over the past few days has caused the water level of the Manjara river to rise, with the local administration warning the people living along it to stay alert and not to venture into water.

District collector Prithviraj B P on Sunday visited Bhadgaon, Ramjanpur, Omarga, Shivani, Bhatkheda, Bori and several other villages located along the Manjara river and took stock of the situation. The local unit of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the next few days. The farmers, whose crops have been damaged due to rising water level, should apply online for insurance, the collector said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021