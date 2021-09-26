Water level of Manjara river in Maha's Latur rises after heavy rains
Heavy rainfall in Latur district in Maharashtra over the past few days has caused the water level of the Manjara river to rise, with the local administration warning the people living along it to stay alert and not to venture into water.District collector Prithviraj B P on Sunday visited Bhadgaon, Ramjanpur, Omarga, Shivani, Bhatkheda, Bori and several other villages located along the Manjara river and took stock of the situation.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall in Latur district in Maharashtra over the past few days has caused the water level of the Manjara river to rise, with the local administration warning the people living along it to stay alert and not to venture into water.
District collector Prithviraj B P on Sunday visited Bhadgaon, Ramjanpur, Omarga, Shivani, Bhatkheda, Bori and several other villages located along the Manjara river and took stock of the situation. The local unit of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the next few days. The farmers, whose crops have been damaged due to rising water level, should apply online for insurance, the collector said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
K'taka: Bommai govt's first legislature session from tomorrow
Bhupendra Patel is new Gujarat BJP legislature party leader; to succeed Vijay Rupani as chief minister.
Rs 5 cr sanctioned for conservation of Latur's Udgir Fort: Maha minister
Maha: Teachers, villagers raise Rs 40 lakh to renovate ZP schools in Latur
Loud disruptive noise should not drown voice of people in legislatures: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu at launch of Sansad TV.