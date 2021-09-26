Cyclone 'Gulab': Chief Secretary puts Collectors on alert

Hyderabad, Sept 26 (PTI): Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday directed all the District Collectors to keep vigil in view of cyclone 'Gulab'.

Kumar gave this instruction to the Collectors through a tele-conference from New Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Telangana over the coming two days.

Therefore, Kumar directed the officials to open special control room in all the districts and to monitor the situation in the event of floods, an official release said here.

As the Met Department issued a red alert to north Telangana and an orange alert to south Telangana districts, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to work in coordination with police and other departments.

He asked the officials to be alert in low-lying areas and keep vigil and take necessary measures to ensure no breach in the tanks. Also, he told the officials to rope in the NDRF (National Disaster Respone Force) if and when necessary.

Among the other directions are: to stay alert in places where people are likely to cross streams, to appoint special officers in every mandal to avoid any loss to human and assets, and to take relief measures with the help of locals.

Kumar further directed the officials and the staff of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to watch out for rising water-levels in Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs.

Special Chief Secretary (roads and buildings) Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary (disaster management) Rahul Bojja and Secretary (panchayat raj and power) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar participated in the tele-conference, the release said.

