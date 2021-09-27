Left Menu

Assam considering local procurement of food grains under schemes: Union minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 00:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SadhviNiranjan)
The Assam government is considering procuring food grains from local farmers for distribution among eligible beneficiaries under government schemes, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said here on Sunday.

The Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food & public distribution, and rural development expressed satisfaction at the state government's performance in providing free food grains to beneficiaries under government schemes, according to an official statement. While the state government is procuring food grains from other states currently, it is now considering procuring the grains from local farmers to distribute under government schemes, Jyoti said.

She said the provision of providing free ration to the poor, which started last year when people lost employment due to lockdown, has benefited the public immensely.

The Union minister around 80 crore people are now getting free ration in the country.

She also said 5,35,315 houses have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the North-eastern region, and 4,33,010 of them were built in Assam.

