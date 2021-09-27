Delhi zoo gets 3 lions from Gujarat

The Delhi zoo got three lions from Gujarat for breeding purposes under an animal exchange program on Monday, officials said.

One lion and two lionesses have been brought from Kevadia and Sakkarbaug in Gujarat, an official said. In return, Delhi will give two hippopotamuses to the western state.

The Delhi zoo also welcomed a four-horned antelope and a red-eared slider turtle. ''The lions will be kept in quarantine for 20 days and will be released in their enclosure thereafter,'' the official said.

The Delhi zoo had only one lion, Sundaram, and one lioness, Hema. Sundaram had suffered a paralytic attack last year.

A seven-year-old lion, Aman, had died in May after a prolonged illness. An 11-year-old lioness, Akila, who suffered from paralysis for 9 years, died in August last year.

Delhi is also likely to get two tigresses and a pair of sloth bears from the Gorewada zoo in Nagpur.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai is likely to provide a tiger to Delhi.

A Bengal tigress was brought from Kanpur for breeding purposes in November last year.

The Delhi zoo is a participating zoo for the "Conservation Breeding Programme" of the Bengal Tiger.

According to the Central Zoo Authority, the program is the science of conserving a species by preventing imminent population collapse in the wild due to a large number of eliminative pressures (such as habitat loss, habitat fragmentation, industrialization, poaching, illegal trade, and climate change).

At present, the Delhi zoo has five white tigers – three males and two females and a pair each of Bengal tigers.

On Thursday, the Delhi zoo got an ostrich from the Chhatbir zoo, the second one to arrive here in five months, and efforts are on to bring two more from Tamil Nadu soon.

The ostrich population in the Delhi zoo is being revived after almost five years. The facility did not have an ostrich from July 2016 to March 2021, according to officials.

