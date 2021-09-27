Arunachal governor inspects Sela Tunnel project work, praises BRO

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra has lauded the technical expertise of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) while inspecting the ongoing work of the Sela Tunnel project. After completion, the project would provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang and forward areas. On his way to Tawang on Sunday, the governor said the people of Arunachal Pradesh will have hassle-free access to the all-weather road in the western part of the state throughout the year, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan said. “It will be a boon in the event of medical emergency and will the most endearing gift to the people which is materialising during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations,” Mishra said.

The governor is on a three-day visit to Tawang. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019, had laid the foundation stone of the tunnel and its construction commenced on April 1, with the first blasting carried out on October 31, the same year.

The Sela Tunnel project is estimated to cost Rs 687 crore and covers a total distance of 12.04 kilometres and consists of two tunnels of 1790 metres and 475 metres each.

Upon completion, it will reduce the travel time from Tezpur in Assam to Tawang by more than one hour. Also, travellers using the tunnel will be able to avoid the snow-covered Sela Pass which has an elevation of 4,176 metres. The governor said that the people of the state would always remember the BRO for making their life easier by providing them with good roads.

He also expressed concern for the well-being of the BRO workers and said that they must receive benefits of all the state welfare programmes.

