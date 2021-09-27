Left Menu

Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues show cause notices for closure to 3 'hotels'

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Monday issued show cause notices for closure to three hotels in the city for violating environmental norms.During an inspection, DPCC officials found that the sewage treatment plants at two hotels -- Taj Sats Catering Ltd and Ambassadors Sky Chef -- at the IGI Airport Authority Complex were not operating properly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:31 IST
Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues show cause notices for closure to 3 'hotels'
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (Delhi Pollution Control Committee)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Monday issued show cause notices for closure to three hotels in the city for violating environmental norms.

During an inspection, DPCC officials found that the sewage treatment plants at two ''hotels'' -- Taj Sats Catering Ltd and Ambassador's Sky Chef -- at the IGI Airport Authority Complex were not operating properly. The two units are engaged in flight catering activity, according to the show cause notice.

A show cause notice for closure and imposing an environmental compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been issued to the two hotels.

The STP at the third hotel, The Park, at Parliament Street was ''totally defunct''.

''The hotel was found discharging the wastewater into the sewer without treatment,'' the notice read.

The diesel generator sets and the PNG-fired boiler at the hotel did not have adequate height. Also, it did not have a compost plant.

The pollution control authority has issued a notice for imposing an EC of Rs 11 lakh on the hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021