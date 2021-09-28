APR Group: Building Homes That Bring Comfort & Luxury Together

APR Group was founded in 2016 by Avula Krishna Reddy and Avula Sanjeeva Reddy with a vision to deliver exceptional homes that addressed budgets of all sizes while simultaneously delivering to every family’s need of comfort and luxury. Over the last 5 years, under the leadership of Mr. Avula Krishna Reddy, Mr. Avula Sanjeev Reddy and Mr. Avula Praveen Reddy, the organization has grown to over 200 employees and crafted over 25,00,000 sft of incredible villa and apartment communities in and around Hyderabad. These projects are home to over 2000 happy families and boast of modern amenities, easy accessibility, and living spaces of the highest quality.

APR Group currently has 4 mega villa communities in the works that span across 30,00,000 sft. The enterprise also has ambitious plans to develop over 50,00,000 sftin the near future.

Praveen’s Grandio Spread across 30 acres in the heart of Patancheru, Grandio is a lavish GHMC & RERA approved villa community with 433 – 3BHK duplex & 4BHK triplex villas. The project boasts incredible living spaces, thoughtfully designed landscapes, an expansive range of outdoor amenities and a lavish 22,000 sq ft clubhouse that has a swimming pool, indoor games room and much more. If comfort, luxury, and proximity to nature are what you are looking for then Praveen’s Grandio is the place to live.

Praveen’s Crystal Avenue In the serene spaces of Saheb Nagar, Vanasthalipuram lies Crystal Avenue, a stellar 10-acre GHMC approved villa community project that’s home to 154 luxury 4BHK villas. The grand villa project provides its residents with the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and easy accessibility with a host of amazing amenities like a swimming pool, gym, supermarket, tennis court, banquet hall, indoor games, and landscaped areas to name a few. Come home to nature and comfort only at Crystal Avenue.

Praveen’s Higheria If the luxury apartment lifestyle is what appeals to you then Higheria might just be the perfect space for you and your family. Located in APR Nagar, Patancheru, Higheria is an expansive gated apartment community project with over 730 – 2 & 3 BHK luxury apartments that’s been smartly built in 6 towers across 7 acres. With lush landscaping, wide driveways, a 5-storey 50,000 sft clubhouse as well as a host of other luxurious comforts, Higheria is a dream home that is bound to elevate your lifestyle.

Praveen’s Signator The exquisite villas of Signator are a dream home for any family that wishes to live in spacious comfort. Built over 9 acres in Mallampet, Bachupally, Signator is a villa community of 150 – 4BHK villas that ooze sophistication and elegance. The lavish villa community helps your family live the easy life through many amenities like a swimming pool, children’s play area, gym, and a beach volleyball court among others. If luxury living is on your mind then Signator is a project worth exploring.

The Group has an incredible reputation of always delivering on time while ensuring the highest levels of construction quality.

Cell: 91004 55505 Email - sales@aprinfra.com www.aprinfra.com Address - APR Nagar, Beside GMR Convention Center, Near ORR Patancheru, Telangana – 502319 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)