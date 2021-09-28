Left Menu

Maharashtra: Heavy rains damage roof of medieval era Town Hall in Aurangabad

Water-logging was reported from many areas in Aurangabad, the largest city in the Marathwada region, a civic official said, adding that many trees are uprooted due to high-speed winds. Water-logging was reported from Noor Colony, Kailash Nagar, Mayur Park, and Shreya Nagar, a civic official said.An autorickshaw and three four-wheelers were damaged after a wall and a tree collapsed on them in the municipal corporation area, the official added.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:23 IST
Maharashtra: Heavy rains damage roof of medieval era Town Hall in Aurangabad
  • Country:
  • India

The roof of medieval era Town Hall was damaged in heavy rains here in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said. Several mud tiles from the roof of the Town Hall, constructed in the early 17th Century, fell due to the heavy downpour that lashed the city on Monday night, an official said. Water-logging was reported from many areas in Aurangabad, the largest city in the Marathwada region, a civic official said, adding that many trees are uprooted due to high-speed winds. Incidents of falling of trees are reported from Ulka Nagari, municipal corporation area, Kranti Chowk and other localities. Heavy rains have been lashing the Marathwada region comprising eight districts since Monday evening, causing floods in many areas and claiming ten lives in over the last 48 hours, officials said on Tuesday. Water-logging was reported from Noor Colony, Kailash Nagar, Mayur Park, and Shreya Nagar, a civic official said.

An autorickshaw and three four-wheelers were damaged after a wall and a tree collapsed on them in the municipal corporation area, the official added. Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey visited the Town Hall to take stock of the situation. ''Town Hall was originally constructed by Malik Ambar in the first quarter of the 17th Century. It was later used as a guest house during the rule of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. In the Nizam period, the Town Hall was converted into prison before it was finally got its current look. Currently, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has set up an art gallery in this Hall,'' historian Dulari Qureshi told PTI. This monument has rooms on the upper floor. It was earlier was used by priests of different religions for debates, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021