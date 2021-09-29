MP: Illegal shopping complex, godown built on govt land demolished in Jabalpur

In a crackdown against land mafia, the authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur demolished a shopping complex and a godown, which were illegally constructed on government land worth Rs 10.5 crore, on Wednesday, an official said.

The action was taken under the state government's ongoing drive against the land mafia in the state, Adhartal area sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Namah Shivay Arjaria said.

The shopping complex and godown, owned by Shakeel Ahmed alias Pappu Akeel, were illegally constructed on 11,000 sq ft land belonging to the Jabalpur Development Authority (JDA) near Raddi Chowki, the official said.

“He had illegally constructed the shopping complex and godown to store scrap on a 11,000 sq ft plot owned by the JDA as per revenue records. The market price of the land is around Rs 10.50 crore, while the construction was worth around Rs 1.50 crore,'' he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the authorities had razed a bungalow built at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore and other illegal structures in Gupteshwar belonging to history-sheeter Tinkoo Sonkar, who has 62 cases to his name connected to gambling and bootlegging.

