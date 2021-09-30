Left Menu

Climate pledge of $100 bln should come in grants, not loans - Italy's PM

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:34 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A pledge by wealthy countries of $100 billion a year to help developing nations tackle climate change should come in the form of grants and not loans, Italy's prime minister said on Thursday.

Rich economies who pledged a decade ago to mobilize $100 billion a year to help more vulnerable ones to adapt and transition to cleaner energy are still short of their 2020 goal.

Speaking at the Youth4Climate meeting in Milan, Draghi added that current high energy prices were expected to persist, though not at current levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

