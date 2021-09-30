Left Menu

COP26 climate talks must produce new level of transparency, accountability - U.S. envoy Kerry

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:59 IST
The upcoming COP26 U.N. climate summit in Glasgow in November must produce a "new level of transparency and accountability", U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said during a debate at the Youth4Climate conference in Milan on Thursday.

Kerry added more needed to happen to address the climate crisis, but that was difficult against the "powerful interests that want business as usual".

Thousands of youth activists have converged on Milan this week to hammer out proposals to tackle global warming that will be vetted by climate and energy ministers over the coming days before being sent to the Glasgow conference next month.

