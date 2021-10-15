Left Menu

6 'pink' toilets inaugurated in north Delhi by mayor, NCW chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 00:59 IST
6 'pink' toilets inaugurated in north Delhi by mayor, NCW chief
Six 'pink' toilets were on Thursday jointly inaugurated in north Delhi by the area's mayor and the chief of the National Commission for Women, officials said.

Pink toilets are special facilities meant for women and children, which will be operated by women wearing pink clothes.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Chairperson of the NCW, Rekha Sharma inaugurated six such toilets in City-Sadar Paharganj zone of the civic body.

Singh said these toilets have special provisions like ramps for the physically handicapped and other facilities.

To ensure that operations and maintenance of these toilets are done properly, a private company has been engaged to provide the manpower as a part of their CSR initiative, he said.

He said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had earlier started four pink toilets in Karol Bagh zone, and now six more have been added.

These facilities are located at Nehru Hills (Ward No. 88), Mirdard Road Park (Ward No. 88), Priyadarshni Colony, Ring Road (Ward No. 84), Azad Market Near JE Store (Ward No. 80), Mahraja Aggarsen Park near Kashmiri Gate Metro (Ward No. 83) and JLN Marg opposite LNJP Hospital (Ward No. 88), the NDMC said in a statement.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said these new facilities will address challenges faced by women and children in the City-SP zone, especially the vulnerable section of the urban poor, leading to a visible social impact on the ground.

