Quake felt in Egypt - witnesses

A quake shook Cairo and other cities in Egypt at 0535 GMT on Tuesday, according to Reuters witnesses and social media postings.

Alexandria, on the Mediterranean coast, and Assiut, in Upper Egypt, were among cities where people said on social media they felt their houses and buildings shaking. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)