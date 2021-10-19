Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

The girder of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bharat Nagar in Kalamna area of Nagpur on Tuesday, an official said, adding that no injury was reported due to the incident.

The incident occurred at 9.15 pm on a bridge that will connect MB town to Kalamna market, he said.

''The girder suddenly caved in and collapsed on to the road from the pillar. The bridge is being constructed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI),'' he added.

