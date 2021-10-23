Left Menu

ATVs, captive elephants, drones being used in Corbett core zone for safety of wildlife: Official

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 23-10-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 00:05 IST
ATVs, captive elephants, drones being used in Corbett core zone for safety of wildlife: Official
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

All-terrain vehicles, captive elephants and drone cameras are being used in the tourist zones of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and other forest roads in rain-ravaged Uttarakhand for the safety of wildlife.

Of the 101.57 km of roads built this month for the next tourist season in the Bijrani and Garjia zones of the tiger reserve, 87.57 km has been washed away in the three-day spell of heavy rains in Uttarakhand, deputy director of the park Kalyani Negi said.

With a number of forest roads in the core area of the reserve damaged in the recent downpour, two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), 14 captive elephants and drone cameras are being used for the safety of the wildlife, she added.

The Dhela and Jhirna ranges of the reserve are currently open for tourists but the Bijrani and Garjia ranges have been closed due to the large-scale damage to forest roads, Negi said.

The captive elephants and the drone cameras are keeping an eye on the vulnerable forest areas adjacent to the southern fringe of the reserve, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen close on track, distant off it and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; Motor ra...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south; EU regulator verdict on Moderna COVID-19 booster shot next week and more

Health News Roundup: WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021