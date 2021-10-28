Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iraqi village -statement
Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 28-10-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 01:10 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a village in Diyala province east of Iraq, the militant group said on Wednesday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account.
Eleven people, including a woman, were killed and others were wounded in Tuesday's attack in the village of Al-Hawasha, near the town of Muqdadiya, Iraq's Joint Operations Command said, accusing Islamic State of carrying out the attack.
