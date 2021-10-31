Left Menu

G20 a success, made progress on climate goals -Draghi

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies made important progress in tackling the growing threat of global warming, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Sunday, hailing the two-day summit a success.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:10 IST
G20 a success, made progress on climate goals -Draghi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies made important progress in tackling the growing threat of global warming, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Sunday, hailing the two-day summit a success. Draghi told reporters that for the first time all G20 nations had agreed on the importance of capping global warming at the 1.5 degrees Celsius level that scientists say is vital to avoid disaster.

"We saw countries quite reluctant to move along the lines we were suggesting until few days ago, and then they moved," Draghi said in a closing news conference, brushing aside criticism from climate activists that the G20 had not gone nearly far enough. "G20 leaders have made substantial commitments ... It is easy to suggest difficult things. It is very, very difficult to actually execute them," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021