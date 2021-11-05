MP: Air quality on Diwali turns `very poor' in Bhopal, `poor' in Indore
The air quality turned very poor in the state capital Bhopal and poor in Indore on Diwali day, data released by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board MPPCB showed.The air quality was measured from 6 am on Thursday to 6 am on Friday, said a scientist with the MPPCB. A PM-10 level between 100 and 200 indicates moderate air quality, that above 200 is considered poor and that above 300 as very poor.
The air quality was measured from 6 am on Thursday to 6 am on Friday, said a scientist with the MPPCB. The quality of air in other two major cities of MP -- Gwalior and Jabalpur -- was moderate.
As per the MPPCB website, the PM-10 or dust particles level in Bhopal's residential areas was 350.2 against the normal 118.8 during the 24-hour period ending on Friday morning.
It was 236.40 against the normal 102.20 in residential areas of Indore. In Gwalior's residential areas, where bursting of crackers was banned, the PM-10 level was recorded at 113.7 against the normal 159.9.
In Jabalpur, the level was 165 against the normal 85. A PM-10 level between 100 and 200 indicates `moderate' air quality, that above 200 is considered `poor' and that above 300 as `very poor.
