Parts of Odisha experience heavy rainfall due to low pressure trough, more showers likely next week

Heavy to very heavy rainfall pounded parts of coastal Odisha on Saturday under the influence of a low pressure trough that runs from a cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu to Gangetic West Bengal.

Puri district was battered by 124 mm rain as six weather stations in the region recorded heavy to very heavy downpour over the past 24 hours till 8.30 am, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Ganjam recorded an average precipitation of 117 mm, while Banpur in Khurda district received 107mm rain. Kendrapara and Nayagarh received 86 mm and 85 mm of rain respectively, according to the weather office.

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places over coastal Odisha and at many places in other districts of the state.

Overcast skies blanketed Bhubaneswar from morning as moderate rain of 33.5 mm occurred in the state capital, while it was 15.2 mm in Cuttack.

The Met issued a yellow warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts till 8.30 am on Sunday morning.

It forecast downpour over Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh districts over the next 24 hours till Monday morning.

According to the Met department, parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh may also receive torrential rain next week due to the formation of another low pressure area (Lopar) over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast on Saturday, which may further intensify into a deep depression.

The new weather system, which took shape around 8.30 am, is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Then, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday, according to the bulletin.

The Met has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Monday.

Squall with wind speed gusting up to 65 kmph likely to commence along the Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts from Wednesday.

The weatherman has advised the fisherfolk not to venture into the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal till Monday as sea conditions will be rough to very rough.

They have been told to keep off of the Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Wednesday and Thursday.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state on Saturday was recorded in Sundergarh at 16.5 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)