Left Menu

Whirlwind kills man as flash floods hit Sicily

Numerous whirlwinds touched down in the region during the morning, officials said, as torrential rains triggered flash floods in several towns. Sicily in August registered the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe - 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) - and authorities say sea temperatures around the island have been unusually warm this autumn, fuelling powerful storm systems.

Reuters | Palermo | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:55 IST
Whirlwind kills man as flash floods hit Sicily
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A whirlwind killed a man in southern Sicily and damaged properties on Wednesday, while heavy rains flooded streets and forced authorities to shut schools. It was the second time in a month that exceptionally severe weather has battered the Mediterranean island, following a rare hurricane which drenched parts of western Sicily in late October.

A man in his 50s was struck by a whirlwind as he left his house in the early morning near the city of Ragusa, the civil protection office said. Photographs from the area showed the wind had overturned a van and blown out windows in houses. Numerous whirlwinds touched down in the region during the morning, officials said, as torrential rains triggered flash floods in several towns.

Sicily in August registered the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe - 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) - and authorities say sea temperatures around the island have been unusually warm this autumn, fuelling powerful storm systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021