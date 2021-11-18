Documentary on challenges faced during Delhi Metro expansion selected for screening at IFFI

A documentary film on the challenges faced by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation during the Phase-III expansion work of the network has been selected for screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year, officials said on Thursday.

The film, titled 'Surmounting Challenges', produced by the DMRC has been selected in the Indian Panorama section of the 52nd edition of IFFI to be held in Goa from November 20-28.

The 28-minute non-feature film deals with various construction-related challenges faced by DMRC during its third phase of expansion, officials said.

In Phase-III, the corporation constructed about 190 km of new lines, and had to encounter innumerable challenges such as construction in the congested localities of old Delhi, route passing through extremely busy road intersection at Ashram and constructing Delhi Metro's deepest station at Hauz Khas, according to a statement issued by DMRC.

With the help of new age graphics and interviews of the engineers who executed the difficult project, the film brings to light the massive effort put in by DMRC to expand the Metro footprint in the National Capital Region (NCR), officials said.

The making of the film in itself was a meticulous task as thorough research on the challenges faced had to be done by a dedicated team of officials, followed by recording of hours of interviews of the engineers, the statement said.

Extensive shooting at various locations along with retrieval of relevant archival footage had to be done to make the film a reality, the Delhi Metro said.

''Anticipating the making of the film, the entire construction process was documented in the form of videos and photographs for about 5-6 years across all under-construction corridors since the commencement of the work,'' it said.

Along with editing and other postproduction requirements, the making of the film took over a year's time. It is also an important document for transit rail engineers and researchers as it sheds light on a variety of issues that construction of such mammoth infrastructure encounter, the statement said.

The film is available on DMRC's official YouTube channel.

''This is the second time that a documentary film made by DMRC has received such recognition. A film on the engineering challenges faced by Delhi Metro during its Phase-II had won the National Award in the 'Best Promotional Film Non-Feature films' category in 2012,'' the statement said. The film, 'The Dream Fulfilled – Memories of the Engineering Challenges', had won the prestigious Rajat Kamal award, it said.

Phase-III work of the network was carried during 2011-2018, officials said.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

