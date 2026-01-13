Unveiling Ancient Splendor: Virtual Access to Rome's House of the Griffins

The House of the Griffins, one of the best-preserved ancient Roman homes on Palatine Hill, is opening its doors to the public, but with a modern twist—it is accessible via livestreamed virtual tours. This innovative approach allows global visitors to explore its hidden underground frescoes and mosaics.

Initially discovered during early 20th-century excavations, the House of the Griffins is a testament to Rome's bygone Republican era. Located just off the Colosseum, Palatine Hill was the heart of aristocratic life in ancient Rome. Over the years, structures like Emperor Domitian's palace concealed such homes, many of which remain elusive.

The tours, led by guides equipped with head-mounted smartphones, offer a close-up look at the richly adorned frescoes that feature mythical griffins. Streams aim to preserve the fragile artworks from deterioration by limiting physical presence. This initiative is funded by the European Union and aims to spread tourist interest beyond crowded iconic sites.

