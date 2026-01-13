Virtual Voyage Through Ancient Rome: Unveiling the House of the Griffins

For the first time, the House of the Griffins, an ancient Roman residence dating back more than 2,000 years, has opened to the public through virtual means. Nestled on the historic Palatine Hill, the house boasts stunning mosaics, frescoes, and stucco decorations, accessible only through live-streamed guided tours.

This significant site from Rome's Republican era, initially built in the 2nd-1st century BC, has endured partial destruction due to subsequent palace constructions. While remnants of its ground floor remain, the underground section holds remarkable treasures, albeit reachable only by a perilously narrow staircase.

To mitigate safety concerns and preserve the house's integrity, the Colosseum Archaeological Park introduced live-streamed tours. Visitors can now enjoy an immersive experience, guided by a professional equipped with a mobile camera, projecting real-time footage to a screen. The initiative, funded by the European Union's post-COVID recovery funds, marks a modern approach to ancient history.

