Heritage Week: ASI and INTACH officials emphasise on plight of unprotected structures

From Dutch-era Patna Collectorate to iconic 86-year-old Asiatic Building in Bengaluru, thousands of architecturally and historically significant heritage buildings stand unprotected presently, many of which are ''facing decay or demolition'' amid rapid urbanisation, say experts.

A top-level official of the Archaeological Survey of India on Sunday lamented the situation, saying the ASI has ''several constraints'' in taking up new sites, but just because a building or a monument is not listed under the ASI or any other agency, ''it does not mean that the particular structure has no heritage value''.

As the World Heritage Week is being marked across the globe from November 19-25, heritage custodians, INTACH officials and other experts highlighted the plight of ''unprotected heritage buildings'' of the country, which often get ''overshadowed by well-protected and much-celebrated cultural sites'' year after year.

Centuries-old Patna Collectorate, which is spread over 12 acres and despite being one of the last surviving signatures of Dutch architecture in Bihar and endowed with high ceilings, huge doors and hanging skylights, is not protected under the ASI or the state government.

The Bihar government had in 2016 proposed to dismantle the collectorate located on the banks of Ganga, and replace it with a new complex, a move that had triggered a public outcry, with appeals to save the landmark coming from India and abroad, including the then Dutch ambassador. A Supreme Court stay since September 18 last year has halted the bulldozers.

Several iconic buildings, including over 100-year-old Gole Market, old Baoli Hall, 1885-built Anjuman Islamia Hall, District and Sessions Judge Bungalow, Civil Surgeon's Bungalow, City SP Bungalow, New Police Lines, have already been demolished in the past several years by the state government authorities.

The Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), started in 1925 as Prince of Wales Medical College, Bihar and Orissa's first medical college, is also proposed to be razed for a new state-of-the-art hospital complex, despite appeal from historians, heritage lovers and INTACH to preserve its historic buildings. The college, which evolved out of the Temple Medical School set up in 1874, is not a protected site under any agency.

The Asiatic Building, designed by noted German architect G H Krumbiegel, which opened in 1935, was proposed to be demolished few years ago, triggering protests, and later in 2019, the Karnataka High Court put a stay on it on a PIL filed by INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) Bangalore Chapter.

''Isn't it an irony that people have to go to a court to save our heritage buildings,'' said a heritage expert, who did not wish to be identified.

The issue of unprotected heritage buildings had also come up during the recently-held conference of culture and tourism ministers of the southern region in Bengaluru, with Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy as its chief guest.

For any site to be listed under the ASI, it has to be ''at least 100 years old, and of ''national importance, noted the senior ASI official.

''The ASI had its own constraints, and we are managing a large number of sites, despite shortage of staff. But, in case of centuries-old buildings like Patna Collectorate or other old structures in other states, the responsibility to protect buildings of high significance should be of the state, or any local body can also notify them,'' he said.

At present, over 3,600 monuments and 50 museums across India are protected by the ASI, which comes under the Culture Ministry. Various states have their own state-level listing of protected monuments and many protected structures fall under the ambit of local urban bodies.

Asked if the ASI can intervene to protect significant old buildings, the official said, ''Ideally, the proposal to bring any state-owned site under the ASI should come from the state authorities, as it's a federal structure in India. They can also approach us for technical assistance, which we offer. The ASI can also appeal to a state or local authority if the structure is really significant, but the onus will lie with them, as we cannot interfere in a state issue''.

Also, ASI listing brings its own constraints, and owners of such heritage buildings -- whether state government, or academic institutions or any other agency -- ''may not want those restrictions in an around a building'' he said.

Delhi-based INTACH undertook a project -- SoBHI (State of Built Heritage in India) from 2015-2017 to document a large number of old buildings and structures across India, which are historically or architecturally significant, but unprotected, leaving them vulnerable to decay or demolition amid rapid urbanisation, a senior official of the heritage NGO said, lamenting the plight of such buildings.

SoBHI only did a ''representative mapping'' of such sites, across various parameters, but the estimated number of unprotected buildings will be overwhelming, given that Indian cities -- from Delhi to Indore and Kanpur to Kochi -- are literally filled with old structures from big streets to narrow lanes, the officials said.

''Of the several thousands of unprotected sites that were included as contributed cases and secondary source information for SoBHI study, there were about 1,600 representative sites that were taken up for primary surveys (that were undertaken with extensive inventory forms),'' she said.

