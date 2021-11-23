Slovakia reports bird flu outbreak in poultry - OIE
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 23:13 IST
Slovakia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among backyard poultry, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.
The outbreak followed several outbreaks among poultry farms in Europe and Asia in recent weeks in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again.
The virus was detected in 14 backyard birds in Dunajska Streda, southeast of Bratislava, the OIE said, citing a report from the Slovakian authorities.
