Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts northeast

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the northeast region, including Assam and Mizoram, in the early hours of Friday, the National Seismology Department said.

There has been no report of loss of life or damage to property so far.

The quake was epicentered near the boundary with Myanmar near Mizorm, as per data shared by the department.

It was recorded at 5.15 am, at a depth of 35 km, the data showed.

The tremors were felt in several places in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura.

The northeastern region sits on a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the area. A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of the region on April 28.

