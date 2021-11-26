Left Menu

Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts northeast

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-11-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the northeast region, including Assam and Mizoram, in the early hours of Friday, the National Seismology Department said.

There has been no report of loss of life or damage to property so far.

The quake was epicentered near the boundary with Myanmar near Mizorm, as per data shared by the department.

It was recorded at 5.15 am, at a depth of 35 km, the data showed.

The tremors were felt in several places in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura.

The northeastern region sits on a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the area. A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of the region on April 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

