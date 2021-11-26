Left Menu

The officials along with a veterinary doctor examined the elephant and said it could have skidded and fallen to death while attempting to climb the hillock due to heavy rain.The forest officials removed the tusks from the carcass of the elephant and after autopsy buried it in a nearby area.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 26-11-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 10:43 IST
Elephant found dead in TN
A visual of the dead elephant Image Credit: ANI
A male elephant was found dead inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Forest officials said.

According to Forest officials, they received information on Thursday evening about the death of an elephant in the Guthiyalathur forest range in STR. Following this, a team of forest officials went to Ramarpolikadu area and found the pachyderm lying dead below a hillock. The officials along with a veterinary doctor examined the elephant and said it could have skidded and fallen to death while attempting to climb the hillock due to heavy rain.

The forest officials removed the tusks from the carcass of the elephant and after an autopsy buried it in a nearby area.

