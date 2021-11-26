Left Menu

Maoists partially blow up under-construction police station building in Jharkhand's Gumla

An under-construction police station in Jharkhands Gumla district has been partially damaged when suspected CPI Maoist ultras tried to blow it up, a police officer said on Friday.About 35 per cent of the building, where 80 per cent of work had been done, was damaged in the attack that took place on Thursday night, the officer said.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:42 IST
An under-construction police station in Jharkhand's Gumla district has been partially damaged when suspected CPI (Maoist) ultras tried to blow it up, a police officer said on Friday.

About 35 per cent of the building, where 80 per cent of work had been done, was damaged in the attack that took place on Thursday night, the officer said. A three-day bandh called by the Maoists across four states ended on Thursday night. Superintendent of Police, Gumla, Ehtesham Waquarib said the suspected CPI (Maoist) elements tried to blow up the under-construction structure at Jhirmi, about 3 km from the present police station building at Kurumgarh police station, in protest against the arrest of their top leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da by Jharkhand police.

Raids are being conducted to nab the extremists, he said.

Bose who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head was the mastermind behind over 100 incidents of attack and arson in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

