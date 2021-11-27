Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Mizoram's Champhai

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted southeast of Champhai in Mizoram on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

ANI | Champhai (Mizoram) | Updated: 27-11-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 17:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 27-11-2021, 15:17:16 IST, Lat: 22.80 & Long: 93.31, Depth: 53 Km, Location: 73km S of Champhai, Mizoram, India," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram in the early hours, the National Center for Seismology said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

