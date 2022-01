Study finds fermented soybeans suppress asthma-induced airway inflammation

New research has found that a fermented soy product called ImmuBalance suppresses airway inflammation in animal models of asthma. The study has been published in the 'Nutrients Journal'.

Researchers from the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine have found that in an ImmuBalance-treated group of asthma model mice, white blood cells associated with asthma called eosinophils were significantly reduced in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF). Also, in addition to a decrease in inflammation and mucus around the bronchi, the team found suppression of proteins that induce eosinophilic inflammation.

"The relationship between soy intake and allergic diseases has been epidemiologically reported in the past, suggesting that the components of soy may have some anti-allergic effects," explained Hideaki Kadotani, first author of the study. "It was reported that imbalances in the gut microbiota may be involved in the immune system and allergic diseases, and fermented dietary fibre, like that found in soy, might have beneficial effects in allergic asthma models." continued Associate Professor Kazuhisa Asai, supporting author of the study.

In the study, the effects of such an imbalance on asthma were examined by giving ImmuBalance-enriched feed to asthma model mice. In the ImmuBalance-treated group, the number of eosinophils in BALF was significantly reduced, and inflammation around the bronchi and mucus production in the bronchial epithelium was suppressed. Also, the expression of Th2 cytokines and the immunoglobulin serum IgE that induced eosinophilic inflammation in BALF were measured and found to be significantly suppressed when compared to mice fed a normal diet. "In clinical practice, steroid inhalants are the basis of asthma treatments, yet they are known to have adverse side effects," stated Professor Tomoya Kawaguchi, lead advisor to the study.

"Our results suggest that the intake of fermented soybean products should be recommended as a complementary coping strategy to asthma with fewer side effects," he added. (ANI)

