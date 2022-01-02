Left Menu

Earthquake in southwest China's Yunnan injures 15 people

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-01-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 15:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake that rattled the city of Lijiang in southwestern China's Yunnan province on Sunday injured 15 people, the Yunnan Earthquake Agency said on its social media feed.

The earthquake at 3:02 p.m. (0702 GMT) struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the agency reported.

