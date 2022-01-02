Left Menu

Watchman crushed to death amid rains in TN's Erode

A 58-year-old watchman died allegedly after a tree got uprooted and fell on him amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadus Erode district, police said on Sunday.Due to heavy rains accompanied by winds on Saturday evening, a drumstick tree got uprooted and fell on 58-year-old Karuppasamy, a native of Tirupathur district, that killed him on the spot.According to police, the watchman had come to Erode a few months ago and was working as a watchman at a private vacant land in Vairapalayam, a suburb of Erode.Amid the downpour, Karuppasamy was cleaning vessels under a tree.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 02-01-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 18:00 IST
Watchman crushed to death amid rains in TN's Erode
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old watchman died allegedly after a tree got uprooted and fell on him amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, police said on Sunday.

Due to heavy rains accompanied by winds on Saturday evening, a drumstick tree got uprooted and fell on 58-year-old Karuppasamy, a native of Tirupathur district, that killed him on the spot.

According to police, the watchman had come to Erode a few months ago and was working as a watchman at a private vacant land in Vairapalayam, a suburb of Erode.

Amid the downpour, Karuppasamy was cleaning vessels under a tree. Due to the gale, the tree got uprooted and Karuppasamy was crushed to death on the spot.

Karuppasamy's son tried to call him on the mobile phone but nobody answered it. The son informed the land owner and Karuppasamy was later found dead under the tree on Sunday morning. The owner informed the Karungalpalayam police, who registered an accidental death case due to rain and began an investigation.

Erode district received 135 mm of rainfall on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022