Left Menu

Noida gets over 50 'pink' vending kiosks for women vendors

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:32 IST
Noida gets over 50 'pink' vending kiosks for women vendors
  • Country:
  • India

With an eye on women empowerment, the Noida Authority on Monday inaugurated over 50 'pink' vending kiosks to be operated by women in the city, officials said.

The kiosks – total 55 in number -- are located across nine 'Pink Vending Zones', Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh jointly inaugurated the vending zones.

“Under the 'Mission Shakti' of UP government, Pink Vending Zones have been set up for 55 women at nine locations in Noida to empower women and provide them employment. Today the Pink Vending Zone was inaugurated by MP Mahesh Sharma and MLA Pankaj Singh,” Maheshwari tweeted in Hindi.

Authority's Principal General Manager (PGM) Rajeev Tyagi said 10 kiosks each are located at two pink vending zones located in Sector 44 and Sector 62 (Fortis Hospital).

Seven such zones with five kiosks each are located in Sector 2 D Block, Sector 37, Sector 57, Sector 88, Sector 93A, Sector 125 (Near Amity school), and Sector 76-77 near Mahagun Modern society, the PGM said.

Apart from the vending zones, development work worth Rs 2.23 crore on a stretch from Parthala Chowk to FNG road was also launched on Monday, Tyagi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022